Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: The 1982 Summit and after: a personal view

    NATO Review: The 1982 Summit and after: a personal view

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    07.14.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    This article was written in 1982 by Sir Clive Rose, a former Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Council from the United Kingdom. In it, Sir Clive provides a personal view on the 1982 NATO Summit in Bonn, Germany, where Allied leaders agreed to invite Spain to join NATO. Forty years later, having just concluded the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid, we can look back and see many familiar themes in Sir Clive’s words – but also notice some key differences between then and now.

    The 1982 Bonn Summit set the course for the Alliance for the last decade of the Cold War – just as the 2022 Madrid Summit has redefined NATO’s strategic direction for the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 03:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69816
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109105830.mp3
    Length: 00:24:23
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT