Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams speaks with Staff Sgt. Kacy Hikel with the 101st Air Refueling Wing on leading by being decisive. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principals of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 05:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69807
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109103556.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:22
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 7: Leading by Being Decisive, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT