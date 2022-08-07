Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REAL MCCOY: Grandson of Fort McCoy's namesake discusses visiting the installation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Alan McCoy, grandson of Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy for whom Fort McCoy is named after, talks about visiting Fort McCoy, Wis., on July 8, 2022. McCoy visited the installation with several other family members. They toured the historic Commemorative Area and all of the stops at the area. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 13:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69803
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109102233.mp3
    Length: 00:02:48
    Artist Alan McCoy
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Commemorative Area
    Equipment Park
    MG McCoy

