REAL MCCOY: Grandson of Fort McCoy's namesake discusses visiting the installation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69803" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Alan McCoy, grandson of Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy for whom Fort McCoy is named after, talks about visiting Fort McCoy, Wis., on July 8, 2022. McCoy visited the installation with several other family members. They toured the historic Commemorative Area and all of the stops at the area. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)