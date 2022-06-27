Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28-29JUNE2022 TFNEWSCAST

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Navy set dates and details for Fall’s Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) Cycle 256 in NAVADMIN 135/22 released June 17.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 00:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69798
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109101354.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre NEWS
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28-29JUNE2022 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    ADVANCEMENT
    USN
    NWAE
    NAVADMIN 135/22
    POST PANDEMIC

