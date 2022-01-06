Tailwinds Episode 3, Dr. Brian Fry

In this episode of Tailwinds, we visit with Dr. Brian Fry about his articles, "Mobilizing Uniformed Scientists and Engineers," in the Fall 2021 issue of Air & Space Power Journal and "Taking the Brakes Off Uniformed Scientists and Engineers," in the Spring 2022 issue of Air & Space Operations Review."