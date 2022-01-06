Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tailwinds Episode 3, Dr. Brian Fry

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In this episode of Tailwinds, we visit with Dr. Brian Fry about his articles, "Mobilizing Uniformed Scientists and Engineers," in the Fall 2021 issue of Air & Space Power Journal and "Taking the Brakes Off Uniformed Scientists and Engineers," in the Spring 2022 issue of Air & Space Operations Review."

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 18:24
