Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep13

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep13

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Audio by Francis Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    Part five of a five part discussion about the Vietnam War focusing on the years 1971-1975. With Dr. Erik Villard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 08:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69789
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109099979.mp3
    Length: 00:36:55
    Artist Interview with Erik Villard
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album The Vietnam War 1971-1975 Part 5
    Track # 1
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep13, by Francis Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military History
    Vietnam War
    History
    U.S. Army
    Army History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT