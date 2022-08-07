This week in the podcast, we talk to the Garrison Safety Office staff and touch on the importance of planning for summer heat.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 12:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69773
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109097315.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 111 Summer Heat, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT