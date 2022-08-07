On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Kevin sits down James Atwater, the 3rd Infantry Division Museum director, to talk about the history of the 3rd ID and the upcoming anniversary of the Second Battle of the Marne.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 11:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69772
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109097242.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:32
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT