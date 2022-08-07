Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Kevin sits down James Atwater, the 3rd Infantry Division Museum director, to talk about the history of the 3rd ID and the upcoming anniversary of the Second Battle of the Marne.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:17:32
    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    3rd ID
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

