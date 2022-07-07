Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.6 – The Culture

    Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.6 – The Culture

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Audio by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    At Platform One, culture is king, and is considered paramount to an organization’s success. Hosts Austen and Drew talk with guests Andrew Greene and Steven Olek about the importance of relationships in building an organization’s culture.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 23:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69771
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109096303.mp3
    Length: 00:39:33
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.6 – The Culture, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culture
    P1
    DevSecOps
    Platform One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT