DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 9: Best of Season Two

On this special episode of DIA Connections…a chance to catch up with the best of season two. We spoke with a wide range of guests including the founder of the original Topgun flight school, a former Secretary of State, an award-winning Hollywood movie director, a journalist in Moscow during the Cuban Missile Crisis, an ex-Major League Baseball umpire, a DIA psychic, and a comedian President Reagan sought advice from on dealing with Gorbachev about nuclear disarmament. Listen to highlights from the “Best of Season Two.”