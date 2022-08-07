Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 9: Best of Season Two

    WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    On this special episode of DIA Connections…a chance to catch up with the best of season two. We spoke with a wide range of guests including the founder of the original Topgun flight school, a former Secretary of State, an award-winning Hollywood movie director, a journalist in Moscow during the Cuban Missile Crisis, an ex-Major League Baseball umpire, a DIA psychic, and a comedian President Reagan sought advice from on dealing with Gorbachev about nuclear disarmament. Listen to highlights from the “Best of Season Two.”

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69770
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109096120.mp3
    Length: 00:44:38
    Location: WASHINGTON DC, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 9: Best of Season Two, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Cuban Missile Crisis
    Gorbachev
    Topgun
    DIA Connections
    President Reagan

