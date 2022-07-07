Carlisle Barracks Disinterment Project Findings

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69769" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army finalized their fifth disinterment project in returning five Native American children and two Alaskan Native children to their families July 6, 2022. The Office of Army Cemeteries (OAC) presented their findings today, July 7, of the multi-phase disinterment project with archaeological and anthropological expertise from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.