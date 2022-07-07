Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carlisle Barracks Disinterment Project Findings

    CARLISLE BARRACKS , PA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Audio by Curtis Keester 

    U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks

    The U.S. Army finalized their fifth disinterment project in returning five Native American children and two Alaskan Native children to their families July 6, 2022. The Office of Army Cemeteries (OAC) presented their findings today, July 7, of the multi-phase disinterment project with archaeological and anthropological expertise from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 17:25
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS , PA, US 
    This work, Carlisle Barracks Disinterment Project Findings, by Curtis Keester, identified by DVIDS

    Office of Army Cemeteries

