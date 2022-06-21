Army Reservist with 389th Engineer Battalion discusses supporting Fort McCoy troop project

Sgt. Tyler Goodman with the Army Reserve's 389th Engineer Battalion of Des Moines, Iowa, discusses June 21, 2022, work his unit doing building re-siding and road maintenance projects from mid to late June 2022 at Camp Courage on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The projects were offered by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow. The unit spent two weeks working from Camp Courage completing the improvements. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
