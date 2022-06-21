Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reservist with 389th Engineer Battalion discusses supporting Fort McCoy troop project

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. Tyler Goodman with the Army Reserve's 389th Engineer Battalion of Des Moines, Iowa, discusses June 21, 2022, work his unit doing building re-siding and road maintenance projects from mid to late June 2022 at Camp Courage on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The projects were offered by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow. The unit spent two weeks working from Camp Courage completing the improvements. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 16:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    389th Engineer Battalion
    troop projects

