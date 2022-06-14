The 204th Army Band plays a music selection June 14, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center for the 2022 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band played numerous songs that included pop and country songs. The band played while event-goers enjoyed a special lunch prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 15:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69761
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109095939.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Artist
|204th Army Band
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 204th Army Band plays a song during Fort McCoy's 2022 Army Birthday Celebration, Part III, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT