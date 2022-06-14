204th Army Band plays a song during Fort McCoy's 2022 Army Birthday Celebration, Part II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69759" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The 204th Army Band plays a music selection June 14, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center for the 2022 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band played numerous songs that included pop and country songs. The band played while event-goers enjoyed a special lunch prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)