    Pacific Pulse: July 7, 2022

    JAPAN

    07.07.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Republic of Singapore navy officials took a tour of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS-40), Pacific Partnership completes their Vietnam phase, and the Department of the Army announces the transition of Korean rotational forces later this fall.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: July 7, 2022, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Korea
    Singapore
    US Army
    US Navy
    USS Frank Cable

