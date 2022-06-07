In this episode Special Agent Chase Collins, the Chief of Criminal and Fraud Investigations at the 8th Field Investigations Region, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., shares his story.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 16:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69752
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109093634.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:18
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OSI Today (My OSI Journey 21), by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT