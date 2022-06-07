Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 24 - A conversation with Lt. Col. Paul Kavanaugh

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Audio by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with 178th Wing Operations Group Commander Lt. Col. Paul Kavanaugh to discuss his military career, his new role, and his thoughts on leadership. We hope you enjoy the show!

    You can connect with us on:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/178thWing

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/178th_wing

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/178thWing

    You can write to us at: beyondthehorizonpodcast@gmail.com

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 11:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:34
    Year 2022
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 24 - A conversation with Lt. Col. Paul Kavanaugh, by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operations
    MQ-9
    178th Wing

