On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with 178th Wing Operations Group Commander Lt. Col. Paul Kavanaugh to discuss his military career, his new role, and his thoughts on leadership. We hope you enjoy the show!
You can connect with us on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/178thWing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/178th_wing
Twitter: https://twitter.com/178thWing
You can write to us at: beyondthehorizonpodcast@gmail.com
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 11:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69747
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109093105.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:34
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep. 24 - A conversation with Lt. Col. Paul Kavanaugh, by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT