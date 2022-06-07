Ep. 24 - A conversation with Lt. Col. Paul Kavanaugh

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with 178th Wing Operations Group Commander Lt. Col. Paul Kavanaugh to discuss his military career, his new role, and his thoughts on leadership. We hope you enjoy the show!



