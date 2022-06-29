Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 27: Don't ST*U

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Maj. L. Burton Brender joins with the NCO Journal Team to discuss his recent article, "Don't ST*U," written as a response to the wildly popular article published by the NCO Journal titled, "The Understated Art of Knowing When to ST*U." Featuring special guest, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Arnold.

    TAGS

    Army
    PeopleFirst
    Authoritarianism
    Speakup

