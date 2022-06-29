Maj. L. Burton Brender joins with the NCO Journal Team to discuss his recent article, "Don't ST*U," written as a response to the wildly popular article published by the NCO Journal titled, "The Understated Art of Knowing When to ST*U." Featuring special guest, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Arnold.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 14:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69745
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109091885.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:59
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 27: Don't ST*U, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT