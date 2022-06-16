Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep11 - Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dave Grossman

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott and co-host Lt. Col. Paul Dyer talk with Dave Grossman. Retired Army Lt. Col. Dave Grossman is an internationally recognized scholar, author, soldier, and speaker who is one of the world's foremost experts in human aggression and the roots of violence and violent crime.

    He has written numerous books and scholarly articles in journals and periodicals. His book On Killing was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and has sold over a half-million copies worldwide. On Killing has been translated into five languages, is on the US Marine Corps Commandant's Required Reading List, and is required reading at the FBI academy and numerous other academies and colleges. His book Warrior Mindset applies sports psychology and performance psychology to military and law enforcement. His most recent book is called Assassination Generation, and he's actively writing more books to come.

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep11 - Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dave Grossman, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Warrior Mindset
    Dave Grossman
    On Killing
    On Combat

