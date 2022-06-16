Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep11 - Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dave Grossman

In this episode, Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott and co-host Lt. Col. Paul Dyer talk with Dave Grossman. Retired Army Lt. Col. Dave Grossman is an internationally recognized scholar, author, soldier, and speaker who is one of the world's foremost experts in human aggression and the roots of violence and violent crime.



He has written numerous books and scholarly articles in journals and periodicals. His book On Killing was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and has sold over a half-million copies worldwide. On Killing has been translated into five languages, is on the US Marine Corps Commandant's Required Reading List, and is required reading at the FBI academy and numerous other academies and colleges. His book Warrior Mindset applies sports psychology and performance psychology to military and law enforcement. His most recent book is called Assassination Generation, and he's actively writing more books to come.



(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)