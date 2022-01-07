On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast we chat with Emily and Crystal about the Army Fellow program. Wondering what the program is and how to apply? Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform to learn more!
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2022 22:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69741
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109089163.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:51
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
