The Seagull - Ep 013 - July 2022

In this month’s show we've got the command message featuring Colonel Robert Driscoll, commander of the 102nd Medical Group. He talks about why July 4th is his favorite holiday. We learn about how Security Forces practices the profession of arms during an exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, we hear an interview with the wing Human Resource Advisor, we learn about one of our outstanding Airmen and how she ended up being a member of the wing. We also get a little information on the Community College of the Air Force and how it can help enhance your career! Finally, we hear a clip from this month’s Chevrons. You won’t want to miss it!