    The Seagull - Ep 013 - July 2022

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month’s show we've got the command message featuring Colonel Robert Driscoll, commander of the 102nd Medical Group. He talks about why July 4th is his favorite holiday. We learn about how Security Forces practices the profession of arms during an exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, we hear an interview with the wing Human Resource Advisor, we learn about one of our outstanding Airmen and how she ended up being a member of the wing. We also get a little information on the Community College of the Air Force and how it can help enhance your career! Finally, we hear a clip from this month’s Chevrons. You won’t want to miss it!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 12:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69739
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109088461.mp3
    Length: 00:45:45
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 013 - July 2022, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    massachusetts
    ang
    the nation's first
    102iw
    the seagull

