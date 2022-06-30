In light of the recent news regarding Roe v Wade, our Wing Commander, Colonel Ian Gillis has a message for the Wing and his fellow MAINEiacs.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 17:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69738
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109087168.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LIX, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT