On this episode of The 1796 Podcast, we talk with Blackhawk Helicopter crew chiefs about quenching wildfires and rescuing stranded hikers in the Smokey Mountains. We also chat with Colonel Lee Hartley about the 134th Air Refueling Wing's new hangar and what that means for their future.
|06.30.2022
|06.30.2022 14:27
|Newscasts
|69735
|2206/DOD_109086460.mp3
|00:21:03
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|2
|0
|0
This work, The 1796 Podcast - July 2022, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
