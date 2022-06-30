Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 1796 Podcast - July 2022

    The 1796 Podcast - July 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    On this episode of The 1796 Podcast, we talk with Blackhawk Helicopter crew chiefs about quenching wildfires and rescuing stranded hikers in the Smokey Mountains. We also chat with Colonel Lee Hartley about the 134th Air Refueling Wing's new hangar and what that means for their future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69735
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109086460.mp3
    Length: 00:21:03
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast - July 2022, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Blackhawk
    Tennessee
    military leadership
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT