The 1796 Podcast - July 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69735" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of The 1796 Podcast, we talk with Blackhawk Helicopter crew chiefs about quenching wildfires and rescuing stranded hikers in the Smokey Mountains. We also chat with Colonel Lee Hartley about the 134th Air Refueling Wing's new hangar and what that means for their future.