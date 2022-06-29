Marine Minute: PTSD Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69732" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

June is National Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, aimed to inform the public about PTSD as well as provide recent treatments and resources regarding it. PTSD is an anxiety disorder that can develop in individuals that have seen or lived through an event or threat of serious harm or death. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)