    Pacific Pulse: July 1, 2022

    JAPAN

    06.30.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    Carrier Strike Group 5 departs Naval Base Guam, US Soldiers and Marines conduct a wet gap crossing exercise, and US Secretary of the Navy visits Fiji to strengthen partnership.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    US Secretary of the Navy
    Wet Gap Crossing Exercise

