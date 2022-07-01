Carrier Strike Group 5 departs Naval Base Guam, US Soldiers and Marines conduct a wet gap crossing exercise, and US Secretary of the Navy visits Fiji to strengthen partnership.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 02:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69731
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109085293.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: July 1, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT