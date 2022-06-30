Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 42: We're an American (Army) Band

You may have seen them perform at several different events or concerts in Area IV (including the 2022 Liberty Fest), and now you can hear two of the main voices of the Eighth Army Band on the Every Soldier Counts Podcast. Listen to SPC Brittany Simmons and SPC Darren Baker as they discuss their journeys to becoming a U.S. Army singer and what it's like to be a musician in Korea.



This episode also discusses SPC Simmons' duet on "We Go Together" with Republic of Korea Army, click the below link to view it:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktmQTa82q_0