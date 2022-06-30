Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 42: We're an American (Army) Band

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    You may have seen them perform at several different events or concerts in Area IV (including the 2022 Liberty Fest), and now you can hear two of the main voices of the Eighth Army Band on the Every Soldier Counts Podcast. Listen to SPC Brittany Simmons and SPC Darren Baker as they discuss their journeys to becoming a U.S. Army singer and what it's like to be a musician in Korea.

    This episode also discusses SPC Simmons' duet on "We Go Together" with Republic of Korea Army, click the below link to view it:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktmQTa82q_0

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 20:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 42: We're an American (Army) Band, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    army band
    podcast
    music
    19th ESC

