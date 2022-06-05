Radio newscast highlighting Yokota Air Base's Friendship Festival.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 22:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69729
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109085008.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 06MAY22 Kanto connection, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT