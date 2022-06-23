Elena Sugiyama, the Marketing Coordinator for Stars and Stripes Pacific, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 23rd, 2022. Mrs. Sugiyama explained what Stars & Stripes is and the events they have coming up. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 02:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69712
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109082406.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Folk
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stars & Stripes Korea News Update, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
