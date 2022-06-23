Stars & Stripes Korea News Update

Elena Sugiyama, the Marketing Coordinator for Stars and Stripes Pacific, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 23rd, 2022. Mrs. Sugiyama explained what Stars & Stripes is and the events they have coming up. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)