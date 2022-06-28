In this episode, Inside the Castle showcases the newly published USACE Construction Partnering Playbook with Sue Dyer, Founder of the International Partnering Institute; Sheryl Gatz, Military Programs Strategic Planner at USACE Headquarters; and Darrick Godfrey, Senior Construction Engineer at USACE Headquarters.
Published in April of 2022, the Partnering Playbook was developed in coordination with our industry partners and key practitioners in the field with first-hand construction project partnering knowledge and experience. It provides guidance, best practices, and scalable tools and processes that should be used to implement partnering on all USACE construction projects throughout the delivery life cycle.
A copy of the Playbook can be found at: https://www.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Partnering/.
You can also find more information about partnering on the International Partnering Institute website at: https://partneringinstitute.org/.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 14:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69708
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109081526.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:22
|Track #
|35
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle Talks USACE Construction Project Partnering Playbook, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT