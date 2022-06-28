Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Talks USACE Construction Project Partnering Playbook

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Inside the Castle showcases the newly published USACE Construction Partnering Playbook with Sue Dyer, Founder of the International Partnering Institute; Sheryl Gatz, Military Programs Strategic Planner at USACE Headquarters; and Darrick Godfrey, Senior Construction Engineer at USACE Headquarters.
    Published in April of 2022, the Partnering Playbook was developed in coordination with our industry partners and key practitioners in the field with first-hand construction project partnering knowledge and experience. It provides guidance, best practices, and scalable tools and processes that should be used to implement partnering on all USACE construction projects throughout the delivery life cycle.
    A copy of the Playbook can be found at: https://www.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Partnering/.
    You can also find more information about partnering on the International Partnering Institute website at: https://partneringinstitute.org/.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 14:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69708
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109081526.mp3
    Length: 00:50:22
    Track # 35
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Talks USACE Construction Project Partnering Playbook, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Construction Partner Playbook

