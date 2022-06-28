Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRAIR Science - The Library

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Audio by Samir Deshpande and Terry Welch

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research maintains a one-of-a-kind library of antibiotic resistant bacteria and data, called the Multidrug-resistant organism Repository and Surveillance Network, or MRSN. In this episode, we dive into how the MRSN was created and how it's used to help soldiers and their families.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 10:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:40
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 
    medical research
    walter reed army institute of research
    wrair
    MRSN
    antibiotic resistant bacteria

