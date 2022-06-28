WRAIR Science - The Library

Walter Reed Army Institute of Research maintains a one-of-a-kind library of antibiotic resistant bacteria and data, called the Multidrug-resistant organism Repository and Surveillance Network, or MRSN. In this episode, we dive into how the MRSN was created and how it's used to help soldiers and their families.