Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Wednesday - PTSD and Mental Health

    Warrior Wednesday - PTSD and Mental Health

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Maj. Doug Taylor, a psychiatric nurse practitioner with the 65th Medical Brigade, and Maj. David Webster, the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Deputy Chaplain, came to AFN to speak on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and mental health for Soldiers in Korea for PTSD Awareness Month

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 00:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69703
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109079969.mp3
    Length: 00:22:52
    Year 2022
    Genre On-Air Discussion
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Wednesday - PTSD and Mental Health, by SSG Cody Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Mental Health
    2ID
    resilency
    PTSD Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT