Maj. Doug Taylor, a psychiatric nurse practitioner with the 65th Medical Brigade, and Maj. David Webster, the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Deputy Chaplain, came to AFN to speak on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and mental health for Soldiers in Korea for PTSD Awareness Month
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 00:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69703
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109079969.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:52
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|On-Air Discussion
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Wednesday - PTSD and Mental Health, by SSG Cody Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT