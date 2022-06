Marine Minute: Independence Day

HEY MARINES, LANCE CORPORAL DYLON GRASSO HERE. HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY. OTHERWISE KNOWN AS INDEPENDENCE DAY, THE HOLIDAY CELEBRATES THE HISTORIC SIGNING OF THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY THE SECOND CONTINENTAL CONGRESS ON JULY 4TH, 1776. TWO DAYS PRIOR, ON JULY 2ND, THE SECOND CONTINENTAL CONGRESS VOTED IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENCE FROM GREAT BRITAIN AND DECLARED THEIR INTENT TO SECEDE AND FORM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THE DECLARATION WAS DRAFTED BY A COMMITTEE THAT INCLUDED JOHN ADAMS, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN, THOMAS JEFFERSON, ROBERT R. LIVINGSTON, AND ROGER SHERMAN. IN 1870, THE FOURTH OF JULY OFFICIALLY BECAME A FEDERAL HOLIDAY AND CONTINUES TO BE CELEBRATED ANNUALLY. INDEPENDENCE DAY TO MARINES IS MORE THAN FESTIVITIES AND BARBEQUES, IT’S A DAY TO REFLECT ON WHAT IT MEANS TO SERVE AND HOW WE INCORPORATE OUR CORE VALUES INTO OUR DAILY LIVES. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by Lance Corporal Brian Stippey)