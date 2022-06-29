Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: June 29, 2022

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.27.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returned to its homeport of Astoria, Oregon following a 55-day counter narcotics deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Vietnam will host representatives from Australia, Japan, The United Kingdom and the United States for the 17th Pacific Partnership, and in Japan, for the first time ever, Camp Zama has opened its doors to officials from both cities, Sagamihara and Zama.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 02:19
    Category: Newscasts
