On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returned to its homeport of Astoria, Oregon following a 55-day counter narcotics deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Vietnam will host representatives from Australia, Japan, The United Kingdom and the United States for the 17th Pacific Partnership, and in Japan, for the first time ever, Camp Zama has opened its doors to officials from both cities, Sagamihara and Zama.
|06.27.2022
|06.27.2022 02:19
|Newscasts
|69696
|2206/DOD_109077962.mp3
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
This work, Pacific Pulse: June 29, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
