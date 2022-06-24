Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 013 - Junior Enlisted Takeover

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On this month's episode of Chevrons, we mix the format up and have some of our outstanding junior enlisted Airmen take over the show. Senior Airman Joseph Chaves, Senior Airman Clifton Clark, Staff Sgt. Chandler Parker and Staff Sgt. Hannah Rajaniemi discuss their reasons for joining the Air National Guard and what would motivate them to stay in and re-enlist moving forward. It's a great episode you won't want to miss!

    Listen to this episode and more by searching for 'Chevrons' on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 14:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:45:58
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    TAGS

    leadership
    development
    enlisted
    retention
    stripes
    chevrons

