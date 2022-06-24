Chevrons - Ep 013 - Junior Enlisted Takeover

On this month's episode of Chevrons, we mix the format up and have some of our outstanding junior enlisted Airmen take over the show. Senior Airman Joseph Chaves, Senior Airman Clifton Clark, Staff Sgt. Chandler Parker and Staff Sgt. Hannah Rajaniemi discuss their reasons for joining the Air National Guard and what would motivate them to stay in and re-enlist moving forward. It's a great episode you won't want to miss!
Listen to this episode and more by searching for 'Chevrons' on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.
|06.24.2022
|06.24.2022 14:05
|Newscasts
|69693
|2206/DOD_109075312.mp3
|00:45:58
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|11
|0
|0
