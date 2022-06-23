Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep. 4 – Acquisition for a Digital World

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Audio by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Hosts Austen and Drew talk with acquisition professionals Maj. Victoria Wyler and Capt. Cody Paul about the importance of having the acquisition and product teams fully integrated in product development. The two acquisition SMEs detail the challenges they faced trying to make use of staid acquisition processes in the dynamic, every changing and evolving world of software development. Their bottom line came to constant communication and building trust. When asked who needs to deliver “value” in any sort of project Wyler immediately offered, “everyone”!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:46:35
    This work, Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep. 4 – Acquisition for a Digital World, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Acquisition
    Software
    AFMC
    innovation
    AFLCMC

