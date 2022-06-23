Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep. 4 – Acquisition for a Digital World

Hosts Austen and Drew talk with acquisition professionals Maj. Victoria Wyler and Capt. Cody Paul about the importance of having the acquisition and product teams fully integrated in product development. The two acquisition SMEs detail the challenges they faced trying to make use of staid acquisition processes in the dynamic, every changing and evolving world of software development. Their bottom line came to constant communication and building trust. When asked who needs to deliver “value” in any sort of project Wyler immediately offered, “everyone”!
