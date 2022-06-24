Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort RIley Podcast - Episode 110 finding the artifacts of Fort Riley

    KS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    A storm rages, a tree falls and below the tree shards of the past are unearthed. Listen to this episode to find out what those bits of history can tell us about Fort Riley.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 10:56
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    #FortRiley #Archeology #ArmyHistory

