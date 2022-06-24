Liberty by Trade - Ep. 3: Colonel Camilletti & Chief Jameson

On this episode of the Liberty by Trade Podcast, we sit down with the wing commander and the command chief of the 48th Fighter Wing before prior to their relenquishing and change of responsibility.
Together, they discuss their experiences at the Liberty Wing from the COVID-19 pandemic to the invasion of Ukraine and everything in between. Listen in as we wish these two fine gentlemen a fond farewell!
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 10:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69688
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109074510.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:58
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Military
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
