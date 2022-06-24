Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty by Trade - Ep. 3: Colonel Camilletti & Chief Jameson

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.24.2022

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Ethan Harris 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of the Liberty by Trade Podcast, we sit down with the wing commander and the command chief of the 48th Fighter Wing before prior to their relenquishing and change of responsibility.

    Together, they discuss their experiences at the Liberty Wing from the COVID-19 pandemic to the invasion of Ukraine and everything in between. Listen in as we wish these two fine gentlemen a fond farewell!

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 10:34
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty by Trade

