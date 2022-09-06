Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transition Assistance Program Korea Update

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    John Wright, a Transition Services Specialist for the Transition Assistance Program, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 9th, 2022. Mr. Wright gave information regarding the program and how it works. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 20:44
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Transition Assistance Program Korea Update, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAP
    Camp Humphreys

