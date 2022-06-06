Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is a Warrior - Ep. 3

    MS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Audio by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of What Is A Warrior, Col. Hunter and CMSgt Esparza sit down with MSgt Orozco, 334 TRS, and SSgt Belfield, 335 TRS, to discuss the Warrior ethos and how it relates to their MTL roles.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 08:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is a Warrior - Ep. 3, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    81 TRW

