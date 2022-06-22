Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Karaoke Night - Osan Mustang Center

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.22.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    AFN Humphreys

    Join the Osan Mustang Center every Wednesday at 6 and Saturday at 7:30 for a fun night full of karaoke music. With over 28,000 songs to choose from, the night is guaranteed to go on and on and on.

    This work, Karaoke Night - Osan Mustang Center, by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Karaoke
    Osan Mustang Center

