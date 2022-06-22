Join the Osan Mustang Center every Wednesday at 6 and Saturday at 7:30 for a fun night full of karaoke music. With over 28,000 songs to choose from, the night is guaranteed to go on and on and on.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 20:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69675
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109071418.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
This work, Karaoke Night - Osan Mustang Center, by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS
