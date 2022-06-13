Sergeant Major Sam Shiraishi, 8A Senior Command Career Counselor, stopped by the AFN Humphreys studio to update the public on how the Army re-enlistment system will be going through some important changes over the next few weeks.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 20:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69674
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109071417.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8A SGM Career Counselor, by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT