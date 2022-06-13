Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8A SGM Career Counselor

    8A SGM Career Counselor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    AFN Humphreys

    Sergeant Major Sam Shiraishi, 8A Senior Command Career Counselor, stopped by the AFN Humphreys studio to update the public on how the Army re-enlistment system will be going through some important changes over the next few weeks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 20:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69674
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109071417.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8A SGM Career Counselor, by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Army
    Re-enlistment
    Career

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT