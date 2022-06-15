Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Wednesday: PTSD Awareness Month

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2022

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Maj. Doug Taylor and Chaplain (Maj.) Jason Webster discuss ways to talk to and help people when they are facing challenges in their life.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 18:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:52
    Year 2022
    Genre Talk Radio
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Wednesday: PTSD Awareness Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PTSD Awareness
    People First

