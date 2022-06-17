In episode nine of the Fort Lee Podcast, Megan Green and Thomas Green discuss all the summer activities that the Fort Lee Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation's network of support and leisure services has to offer, including the Cardinal Golf Club opening to the public, the July 4th events, kayaking and youth sports. The Army’s goal is for every installation to offer Soldiers and families a high quality of life with appropriate services, programs and facilities in which to live, work or train.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 17:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69669
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109070738.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:08
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 9, by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT