Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 9

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 9

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Audio by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode nine of the Fort Lee Podcast, Megan Green and Thomas Green discuss all the summer activities that the Fort Lee Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation's network of support and leisure services has to offer, including the Cardinal Golf Club opening to the public, the July 4th events, kayaking and youth sports. The Army’s goal is for every installation to offer Soldiers and families a high quality of life with appropriate services, programs and facilities in which to live, work or train.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 17:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69669
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109070738.mp3
    Length: 00:21:08
    Year 2022
    Genre podcast
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 9, by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    family
    MWR
    community
    Fort Lee
    home life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT