KSCB Podcast - Cracking the ACFT Code for Maximum Fitness Results

Does your Soldier have an ACFT coming up? Are they nervous about whether they will pass? Want to learn how you can become your Soldier’s “Swolemate”?
The Army Combat Fitness Test is new to many of our Soldiers, but don’t worry…we have tips to help Soldiers prepare for their next Fitness Test. Our special guest speaker Master Fitness Trainer (MFT) and Vermont ACFT Coordinator SSG Allen-Moormann will also have some ideas on how families/partners can assist their Soldiers and get “swole” in the process.
