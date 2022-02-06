Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KSCB Podcast - Cracking the ACFT Code for Maximum Fitness Results

    KSCB Podcast - Cracking the ACFT Code for Maximum Fitness Results

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Audio by John Rodgers 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Does your Soldier have an ACFT coming up? Are they nervous about whether they will pass? Want to learn how you can become your Soldier’s “Swolemate”?

    The Army Combat Fitness Test is new to many of our Soldiers, but don’t worry…we have tips to help Soldiers prepare for their next Fitness Test. Our special guest speaker Master Fitness Trainer (MFT) and Vermont ACFT Coordinator SSG Allen-Moormann will also have some ideas on how families/partners can assist their Soldiers and get “swole” in the process.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 09:39
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 69667
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109070356.mp3
    Length: 00:48:08
    Artist n/a
    Composer n/a
    Conductor n/a
    Album n/a
    Track # n/
    Disc # n/
    Year 2022
    Genre n/a
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KSCB Podcast - Cracking the ACFT Code for Maximum Fitness Results, by John Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Vermont

    TAGS

    KSCB
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT