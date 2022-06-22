Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 38: Establishing Something New

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    What can you learn from establishing a new contracting squadron? For the first time in Department of Defense history, there was a transfer of a military base from one Service to another. It was Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB), which transferred from the Navy to the Air Force in October 2020.

    Maj. Ruben Arredondo was tagged to assist in the effort. Then he was selected as Commander of the 11th Wing Contracting Squadron, a unit that he would need to build and lead for the first time.

    In this episode, Arredondo shares what his biggest challenges were and what he learned from the experience that he will take with him to future assignments.

    Acronyms:
    JBAB – Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    MOA – Memorandum of Agreement
    CDC – Childcare Development Center
    JDOC – Joint Defense Operations Center
    NCIS – Naval Criminal Investigative Service
    LRS – Logistics Readiness Squadron
    IOC – Initially Operation Capable
    FOC – Fully Operation Capable
    NAVFAC – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 10:28
