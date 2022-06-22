The Contracting Experience - Episode 38: Establishing Something New

What can you learn from establishing a new contracting squadron? For the first time in Department of Defense history, there was a transfer of a military base from one Service to another. It was Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB), which transferred from the Navy to the Air Force in October 2020.



Maj. Ruben Arredondo was tagged to assist in the effort. Then he was selected as Commander of the 11th Wing Contracting Squadron, a unit that he would need to build and lead for the first time.



In this episode, Arredondo shares what his biggest challenges were and what he learned from the experience that he will take with him to future assignments.



Acronyms:

JBAB – Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

MOA – Memorandum of Agreement

CDC – Childcare Development Center

JDOC – Joint Defense Operations Center

NCIS – Naval Criminal Investigative Service

LRS – Logistics Readiness Squadron

IOC – Initially Operation Capable

FOC – Fully Operation Capable

NAVFAC – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.