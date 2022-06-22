The Contracting Experience - Episode 38: Establishing Something New

What can you learn from establishing a new contracting squadron? For the first time in Department of Defense history, there was a transfer of a military base from one Service to another. It was Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB), which transferred from the Navy to the Air Force in October 2020.
Maj. Ruben Arredondo was tagged to assist in the effort. Then he was selected as Commander of the 11th Wing Contracting Squadron, a unit that he would need to build and lead for the first time.
In this episode, Arredondo shares what his biggest challenges were and what he learned from the experience that he will take with him to future assignments.
Acronyms:
JBAB – Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
MOA – Memorandum of Agreement
CDC – Childcare Development Center
JDOC – Joint Defense Operations Center
NCIS – Naval Criminal Investigative Service
LRS – Logistics Readiness Squadron
IOC – Initially Operation Capable
FOC – Fully Operation Capable
NAVFAC – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
