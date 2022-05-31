Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 13

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 13

    05.31.2022

    No One Is Better Off After A Suicide. Sometimes suicidal persons believe they are doing their loved ones a favor by ending their life. Our guest on this month’s suicide prevention podcast is Kate, a suicide loss survivor who explains why the loved ones who are left behind are NOT better off. She is also a regional supervisor in the intelligence field who describes through her personal experience, how seeking help does not mean automatically losing one’s security clearance.

