CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 13

No One Is Better Off After A Suicide. Sometimes suicidal persons believe they are doing their loved ones a favor by ending their life. Our guest on this month’s suicide prevention podcast is Kate, a suicide loss survivor who explains why the loved ones who are left behind are NOT better off. She is also a regional supervisor in the intelligence field who describes through her personal experience, how seeking help does not mean automatically losing one’s security clearance.