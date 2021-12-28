CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 8

The Connection Between Substance Misuse and Suicide. Kimbra talks with Dr Corso about the connection between Substance Misuse and suicidal ideation and how she was able to overcome her challenges and make a fulfilling career at CBP. By using abstinence and a support network, she was able to not only help herself, but fellow CBP employees.