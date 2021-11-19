CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 7

A Story of Taking Back Your Life. Agent Cody discusses the incident that led him to find help for himself and his wife as they struggled with depression, post traumatic stress and thoughts of suicide. After he and his wife found help their lives changed for the better and their relationship has never been stronger as they tell their story and help others.