CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69655" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Going From Military To Civilian and Overcoming Those Challenges. Transitioning from the Military to a Civilian occupation brings about many challenges. In this episode Dr Corso and Chaplain Will talk about his challenges with his transition and how he was able to overcome them and thrive in the Federal Civilian Workforce.