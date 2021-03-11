Going From Military To Civilian and Overcoming Those Challenges. Transitioning from the Military to a Civilian occupation brings about many challenges. In this episode Dr Corso and Chaplain Will talk about his challenges with his transition and how he was able to overcome them and thrive in the Federal Civilian Workforce.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69655
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109068106.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 6, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT