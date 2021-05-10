CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 5

Understanding The Nexus of Domestic Violence and Suicide. When an individual is in a domestic violence situation, they can feel like there is no way our and no one to help them. This can lead them to think that the only way out is to end their lives. In this conversation with Cristina, Dr Corso talks with her about her experience and how she got out of a bad situation and continued with her career.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 15:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69654
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109068094.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:25
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
